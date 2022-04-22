World Thailand to consider further easing entry requirements The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will consider further easing visitor entry controls, including a shorter quarantine period for unvaccinated people and ending antigen tests, on April 22.

World Malaysia boost economic cooperation with Thailand Malaysia is working to further boost economic cooperation with Thailand to realise the target of 30 billion USD in bilateral trade by 2025, according to Bernama news agency.

World Indonesia holds 15 percent of world tuna production Indonesia has cornered a 15-percent share of tuna, skipjack, and mackerel tuna production globally to emerge as the world's largest producer of the commodities, Antara News reported, citing the Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries (KKP).

ASEAN Laos makes solid progress towards carbon neutrality The ADB said in a recent report that Laos has made solid progress towards achieving its nationally determined contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement, aimed at achieving net-zero emission.