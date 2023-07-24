A chapter of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association at the State-run Vietnam News Agency ( VNA ) is held in Hanoi on July 23 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A congress to establish a chapter of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association at the State-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA) was held in Hanoi on July 23.

Deputy General Director of VNA Nguyen Tuan Hung was elected as the head of the chapter.



Addressing the event, Counselor and Deputy Ambassador of the Lao Embassy in Vietnam Chanthaphone Khammanichanh highlighted the long-standing and close relationship of Vietnam and Laos, which was founded by President Ho Chi Minh and President Kaysone Phomvihane and nurtured by generations through countless hardship and sacrifice.

He said during the renewal period, the two countries have continued to help and cooperate for mutual development, noting that in the field of communication, the VNA has sent experts and journalists to help the Lao News Agency (KPL) in its operation.

The diplomat stressed that the establishment of the VNA chapter of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association is a milestone reflecting the special interest of Vietnamese people, especially the VNA, in continuing to maintain and promote the sound relationship between the two countries.

General Director of KPL, Khampheuy Philapha (Photo: VNA)

General Director of KPL, Khampheuy Philapha affirmed that over the past six decades, the VNA has wholeheartedly helped the KPL with its knowhow, technique and expertise, especially during the Lao agency’s infancy.

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang (Photo: VNA)

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang said that over the past time, the interim executive committee of the chapter has carried out several meaningful activities, such as visiting historical sites connected with the two countries’ relations, participating in activities launched by the Central Committee of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association and visiting veteran members of the association, contributing to the traditional bond and loyal relationship between VNA and KPL.

Leaders of the two news agencies are scheduled to hold talks on July 25 to discuss cooperation directions between the two State-run agencies in the new period./.