VN-Index hits all-time high on large cap stocks
The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) rose 7.12 points to a new peak of 1,305.1 points on May 25 morning as several large cap stocks made significant gains.
VN-Index reaches a new peak of 1,305.1 points on May 25 morning. (Source: VNA)
More than 403.3 million shares were traded for over 12.61 trillion VND (549 million USD).
The market breadth stayed positive with 204 stocks rising. There were 195 stocks sliding and 46 ending flat.
The pick-up of the index was boosted by gains from large-cap stocks such as HPG (2.9 percent), BVH (2 percent), MSN (1.8 percent), POW (1.3 percent), VRE (1.1 percent), TPB (3.6 percent), VCB (2.4 percent), STB (2.1 percent), TCB (1.8 percent), and CTG (1 percent).
Green also dominated real estate, construction and oil and gas stocks, including CII, CTD, DIG, DXG, FCN, IJC, KBC, NTL, NLG, G36, GAS, PVD, PVB, PVS, PVC, PVT, BSR and POW.
Meanwhile, the HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, home to mid and small caps, fell slightly 0.02 point to 300.31 points. Over 66.2 million shares were trade, worth over 1.45 trillion VND.
The UPCOM-Index for the Unlisted Public Companies Market added 0.21 points to 82.84 points, with more than 1.14 trillion VND injected into the market, equivalent to over 75.3 million shares traded.
In this morning trading session, foreign players net sold nearly 60 billion VND on HOSE, while net buying 5.2 billion VND on HNX and 10.44 billion VND on UPCOM./.