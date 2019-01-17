A booth of VNPT at an investment promotion conference of the information and communication sector in 2018 (Source: Nhandan.com.vn)

- The Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) is one of the three strongest Vietnamese brands in 2018, together with Viettel and Vinamilk, according to the latest report by Brand Finance, the world’s leading business valuation consultant.Brand Finance recently announced its Top 50 Most Valuable Vietnamese Brands 2018.Accordingly, VNPT was valued at 1.339 billion USD, up 16 percent compared to 2017.VNPT said in 2018, the firm earned a profit of 6.44 trillion VND (277.7 million USD), 9.4 percent higher than the set plan, and up 25 percent compared to 2017. This was the fifth consecutive year that VNPT had achieved an over-20-percent profit growth.To date, VNPT’s telephone subscribers hit 34 million, including 31.3 million mobile subscribers and 5.2 million internet subscribers.Along with VNPT, the national mobile network operator VinaPhone ranks seventh in the list, up 15 percent year-on-year. Meanwhile, the military-run telecom provider Viettel is valued at 3.178 billion USD, up 23.7 percent from 2017.Brand Finance works to assess the effectiveness of intangible assets and brands in Vietnam. Intangible assets are contributing significantly to the value of businesses.-VNA