Sci-Tech Quang Trung software park to be model of digital transformation The Quang Trung software park in Ho Chi Minh City will be developed into a model of digital transformation, according to Director of the Quang Trung Software City Development Co Ltd (QTSC) Lam Nguyen Hai Long.

Sci-Tech Vietnam strives to improve legal framework in science-technology Vietnam has been striving to improve its legal framework and policies on science and technology in order to boost productivity and economic competitiveness and make innovation a driver of growth.

Sci-Tech Digital transformation a core factor in growth Digital transformation is regarded as a core factor in Vietnam’s comprehensive growth, given the country is now embarking on the 2021-2030 socio-economic development strategy.