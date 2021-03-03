Volume of containers through Ba Ria-Vung Tau seaports up 21 percent
Seaports in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau handled nearly 766,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the first two months of 2021, rising 21 percent from the same time last year.
According to the Maritime Administration of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, the total volume of goods through local seaports reached more than 11.9 million tonnes in the period, a year-on-year surge of 4 percent.
Head of the provincial Customs Department Tran Van Danh said that the province gained over 1.7 billion USD in import-export turnover during January-February, up 32.7 percent year-on-year, describing this a robust achievement of the province in carrying out the dual tasks of pandemic prevention and economic development at the local seaports.
Realising the significance of the local seaports to the economic development in the province and the southern region as a whole, competent authorities such as customs, border guard, healthcare, transport and maritime administration joined hands to put the COVID-19 outbreak under control, while creating the best conditions for ships to load and unload cargo.
In 2020, the volume of container cargo through the seaports topped 4.3 million TEUs, a year-on-year increase of 20 percent. The local seaports handled a total 107.6 million tonnes of goods in the year.
The province is now housing 69 seaport projects, which were zoned off on a total area of 2,528 hectares. Of the total, 48 projects are operating, with a designed capacity of handling 141.5 million tonnes of goods per year./.