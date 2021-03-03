Business Can Tho waste-to-power plant adds 113 million kWh to national grid The Can Tho waste-to-power plant in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has treated over 400,000 tonnes of household waste and contributed more than 113 million kWh to the national grid since its operation in December 2018.

Business Binh Duong secures 301.5 million USD in FDI in two months Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows to the southern province of Binh Duong during January-February topped 301.5 million USD, a year-on-year increase of 63 percent, the provincial People’s Committee said on March 2.

Business Reference exchange rate up 10 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,161 VND per USD on March 3, up 10 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietjet Air to resume flights to Van Don airport from March 3 Budget carrier Vietjet Air has announced that it will resume its flights to Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh from March 3 after the airport is allowed to reopen on March 2.