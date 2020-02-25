Politics Congratulations to Japan on Emperor’s birthday General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Nguyen Phu Trong has extended a message of congratulations to Japanese Emperor Naruhito on his birthday (February 23, 1960).

Politics Vietnam attends APEC SOM 1 in Malaysia The first Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM 1) and related meetings of the Asia-Pacific Cooperation (APEC) forum 2020 (APEC 2020) took place in Malaysia’s Putrajaya city from February 20-22.

Politics Vietnam will promote agricultural mechanisation: PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested ministries, localities and businesses strengthen cooperation to develop agricultural mechanisation and processing of agricultural products.

Politics Vietnam attends disarmament conference in Geneva Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, attended first activities within the framework of the Conference on Disarmament (CD) 2020.