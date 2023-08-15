Business Sustainable production key for Vietnamese pepper to further enter EU: insider Following sustainable development will help Vietnamese pepper further enter the EU where more and more consumers ask for certificates that prove the products’s sustainability, an insider has said.

Business Vietnam Australia’s largest cotton importer: Authority Vietnam is the largest cotton importer of Australia with 38.8% of the market share, according to the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) which predicted that Vietnam will hold this position in following years.