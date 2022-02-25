World Laos, Thailand agree to reopen borders soon Laos and Thailand have agreed to reopen border crossings and checkpoints as soon as possible, reported the Laotian Times on February 24.

World Indonesia becomes ASEAN Para Games 2022 host Indonesia has received official approval to replace Vietnam to host the ASEAN Para Games 2022, Indonesian Minister of Youth and Sport Zainudin Amali said on February 24.

World Singaporean newspaper spotlights President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s State visit The Straits Times of Singapore has run articles highlighting Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc's State visit to the country from February 24-26.