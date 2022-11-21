Culture - Sports HCM City celebrates Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day Ho Chi Minh City is launching a series of cultural activities to celebrate the 17th anniversary of Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23, 2005-2022).

Culture - Sports “Paradise in the Central Highlands” opens in Da Lat A special cultural event entitled “Paradise in the Central Highlands” is now underway in Lam Dong province’s Da Lat city, depicting the lives of ethnic groups in the Central Highlands region.

Culture - Sports Vietnam-RoK cultural day held in Can Tho The Can Tho department of external affairs on November 21 organised a Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) cultural day and gathering to mark the 30th anniversary of the nations’ diplomatic relations.