Whirlwinds, hailstorms cause serious damage to northern provinces
Hanoi (VNA) – One person was killed in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang while 14 others were injured in Ha Giang and Yen Bai provinces as of 16:00 on March 3, according to the central steering committee for natural disaster prevention.
At the same time, nearly 350 houses were destroyed, whilst more than 4,540 houses and 22 schools suffered damage.
The natural disasters also destroyed 1,160 hectares of food crops.
The steering committee has urged localities to mobilise all resources to address consequences and help affected families to restore lives and production.
According to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, whirlwinds and hailstorms might continue occurring in the northern and north-central regions.
Localities should keep a close watch on the situation to promptly update people with prevention measures./.