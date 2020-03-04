Politics Da Nang to host ASEAN environmental meetings The 21st Meeting of the ASEAN Working Group on Coastal and Marine Environment (AWGCME) is slated to take place from May 13-15 in the central city of Da Nang, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Environment Forests in Ca Mau at high risk of fire More than 43,500ha of forest in the southern province of Ca Mau is at high risk of fire due to prolonged hot weather, according to the provincial forest management, agricultural and rural development departments.

Environment Symposium provides guidance on evaluation of SDGs in environment A training symposium was held in Hanoi on February 27 to provide guidance on the monitoring and evaluation of sustainable development goals (SDGs) in environment for environment experts and scientists as well as policy makers.

Environment German-funded project to support Vietnam in Paris Agreement implementation The German government has provided 10.3 million EUR in non-refundable ODA to support Vietnam in the implementation of the Paris Agreement from 2019 to 2023.