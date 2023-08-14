Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to be put into operation by 2025. (Photo: AVC) Hanoi (VNA) - The



The time for implementing the package is 600 days from the date the ACV announces to kickstart the construction, and hands over the site to the consortium. The bidding package on construction and equipment installation of Passenger Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City will be implemented by a joint venture of six contractors, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has announced.The consortium comprising of the Hanoi Constructions Corporation (Hancorp), Construction Corporation No.1 (CC1), Corporation 319 of the Ministry of Defence, the Truong Son Construction Co., Ltd, the RICONS Investment JSC, and the Luu Nguyen Construction Co., Ltd, will be in charge of the bidding package worth 9 trillion VND (377.86 million USD).The time for implementing the package is 600 days from the date the ACV announces to kickstart the construction, and hands over the site to the consortium.



The terminal is scheduled to be put into operation by 2025.



Covering an area of 112,500 sq.m, the project was approved by the Government in 2020 at a cost of 10.99 trillion VND, with the ACV’s budget accounting for 70% of the total.



According to the ACV, the project’s construction started in December last year. Construction is expected to take 34 months, with testing scheduled for late 2024.



Once operational, it will be able to serve up to 20 million passengers annually.



The new facility will handle domestic flights, thus helping ease pressure on T1 that is currently overloaded and improve service quality./.

