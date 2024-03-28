This was the second time the annual awards have featured categories relating to sports, in additional to music.

The awards honour outstanding authors, works and programmes in music, and athletes and coaches voted by journalists.

The award “sports achievement of the year” went to the national women's volleyball team that has been included in the top four in Asia for the first time.

Sepak takraw athlete Tran Thi Ngoc Yen, who brought home a gold medal at the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19), was honoured as “the young athlete of the year”.

The title of “the sport figure of the year” was given to swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang.

The first-ever “aspiration for devotion” title went to the children football centre VietGoal.

For music, Den (real name Nguyen Duc Cuong) was named as “the male singer of the year,” while musician Do Bao was honoured for his programme named “Do Bao & Friends/Mot minh bao la”.

The impressive devotion award was presented to organisers of the art programme “Dan chim Viet” (Flock of Vietnamese Birds) celebrating the 100th birthday of musician Van Cao./.

VNA