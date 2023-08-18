Business Charging station service – promising business amid EV era With the commencement of the electric vehicle (EV) era, a large number of charging stations are likely to be installed in the time to come, forming a new and promising business sector.

Business Da Nang promotes non-cash payment in tourism The central beach city of Da Nang has promoted non-cash payment, particularly in tourism areas and market system, making things more convenient for the locals and visitors.

Business Domestic firms enjoy great opportunities from FTAs: Experts As a member of 19 underway free trade agreements (FTA), Vietnam has enjoyed great opportunities to expand markets and strengthen the commercialisation of its products and services in the future, according to experts.