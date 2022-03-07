Politics Kien Giang has all it needs to be economically strong province: PM With its distinctive potential and competitive edges, Kien Giang has all it needs to become an economically strong province, particularly in sea-based economy, and a major tourist centre of the regional and the world, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in a meeting with key leaders of the Mekong Delta province on March 6.

Business Reference exchange rate up 8 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,159 VND/USD on March 7, up 8 VND from the last working day of previous week (March 4).

Business Ministry orders review of wind, solar, hydropower projects The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has asked provinces and centrally-run cities to review wind, solar and hydropower projects included in the national planning scheme for electricity development for 2011-2020 with a vision towards 2030.