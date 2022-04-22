Videos Vietnam developing national brand ecosystem Developing a network of enterprises, experts, and national brands is necessary to improve value and promote Vietnamese national brands. This counts among the many highlights of the Vietnam National Brand Week launched by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Innovation attracts large venture capital This year will be pivotal for the next stage of development of innovative enterprises and Vietnam's digital economy to attract investment capital.

Business Green economy forum: green growth becomes mainstream trend Green growth, green economy and circular economy are becoming mainstream trends in the world economy, experts said at the Green Economy Forum in Ho Chi Minh City on April 22.

Business Vietnam Specialty Coffee Competition 2022 kicks off The People’s Committee of Dak Lak province, in coordination with Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Association, organised a ceremony on April 22 to kick off the Vietnam Specialty Coffee Competition 2022 in Buon Ma Thuot City.