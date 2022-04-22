Work starts on 230 million USD industrial zone in Long An
The construction of the Nam Thuan Industrial Zone (IZ), worth over 5.3 trillion VND (230 million USD), began in the southern province of Long An on April 21.
The IZ, built by the Dai Loc Long An JSC, covers more than 308ha in Duc Hoa district. It will serve a wide range of sectors including electronics and telecommunications, mechanical engineering, weaving, dyeing and garment, wood and food and beverage processing.
Trinh Van Hai, the company's general director, described the IZ as an important project in the development plan of his enterprise while contributing to turning Long An into a bright spot of development in the Southwest region.
The company targets to complete the zone's technical infrastructure of about 180ha by the end of 2023 so that the zone will be inaugurated one year later, he added.
To date, 18 businesses have signed contracts in principle with the investor on leasing nearly 30ha of land. This figure is expected to increase to about 100ha by the end of this year.
Out of 37 planned IZs in the province, 16 are operational, attracting over 1,700 projects, said Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Van Ut, adding their occupancy rate is 91.7 percent.
The chairman said the development of the Nam Thuan IZ will make an important contribution to increasing the clean land fund to attract investment and promote the local socio-economic development.
He suggested the investor speed up site clearance and complete the infrastructure to receive secondary investors. At the same time, he required relevant units and sectors to actively support the enterprise in implementing its project.
During the event, the committee also granted investment certificates to four projects in the Xuyen A IZ, with a total investment capital of more than 5 trillion VND./.