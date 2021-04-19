Business Hanoi set to attract up to 40 billion USD in FDI over next five years Hanoi has compiled a plan on attracting between 30 and 40 billion USD worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) during the 2021-2025 period, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Planning and Investment Vu Duy Tuan told a working session with local authorities on April 19.

Business Quang Ninh eyes 9.6 percent in GRDP growth in Q2 The northern province of Quang Ninh is taking all-out efforts to achieve a Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth rate of 9.6 percent in the second quarter of 2021 and 9.3 percent in the first half of the year.

Business Online exhibition to promote Vietnamese construction products in Australia The second virtual Vietnam Sourcing Expo on “Build and Home Décor” will be held by the Vietnamese trade office in Australia following the success of the first one in 2020.

Business Pandemic impacts consumer credit The COVID-19 pandemic is significantly changing the landscape of the consumer credit market as consumers tend to tighten their budget and pay more attention to healthcare, environment and lifestyle as well as switching to online shopping.