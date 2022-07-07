In particular, workers in the processing - manufacturing industry had average income of 7.3 million VND, while salary earners earned 7.4 million VND per month in the period.

In the second quarter, all the 21 economic sectors recorded year-on-year hikes in workers’ average income.

During 2019 - 2021, workers’ income in the second quarter often declined from the previous quarter since additional earnings coming from year-end extra work and Lunar New Year bonuses are usually paid in the first quarter. However, the situation was different this year, when the second quarter average income did not decrease but went up both quarter by quarter and year on year.

This is a sign indicating that the Vietnamese economy is growing positively and strongly, and the life of workers is gradually returning to the pre-pandemic levels./.

VNA