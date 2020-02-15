Society Minister: academic year to end later due to COVID-19 outbreak Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha on February 14 affirmed that the 2019-2020 academic year will end later amid the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Society Dien Bien: 340kg bomb deactivated The Military Command of the northwestern province of Dien Bien on February 14 said it had defused a bomb measuring more than 1.4 m in length and about 340 kg in weight.

Society COVID-19: Localities asked to take serious quarantine measures Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long on February 14 required localities nationwide to strictly take quarantine measures against suspected novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and those returning from disease-hit areas or contacting with patients, in effort to control the spreading of the outbreak.

Society Ninh Binh launches blood donation drive to support COVID-19 combat A special blood donation programme was launched in the northern province of Ninh Binh on February 14 to encourage the local community to join hands in fighting the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).