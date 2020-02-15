Workers in Can Tho assisted in COVID-19 prevention efforts
Thousands of workers in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho were presented with antibacterial face masks on February 15 as part of a programme that aims to raise public awareness of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
A worker (L) in Can Tho's Tra Noc Industrial Park receives face masks from the programme on February 15 (Photo: VNA)
The programme, organised by Honda Vietnam Co. Ltd, presented 20,000 face masks to workers of 62 businesses in the city’s industrial parks.
It will be carried from now to March 31 at 15 key industrial parks of eight localities with strong industrial development, namely Can Tho, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang city, Hai Phong city, Thai Nguyen province, Vinh Phuc province, Bac Ninh province and Hanoi capital.
Aside from distributing 300,000 antibacterial fabric face masks, the programme will also update workers with the Health Ministry’s information about the COVID-19 in Vietnam, symptoms, infection risks and preventive measures.
Facing complex developments of COVID-19, authorities of Can Tho have taken urgent measures to prevent the disease, including increasing information dissemination and providing training in disease prevention for agencies, businesses and people.
Local schools have also been closed for two weeks since the Lunar New Year holiday to protect students’ health.
The city hasn’t recorded any COVID-19 cases so far.
Meanwhile, 16 infected cases have been reported in Vietnam, and seven of them have been cured./.