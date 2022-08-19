Workshop helps fresh fruit exporters learn about China’s new regulations
Exporting fresh fruit in the context of China implementing Decrees 248, 249 and strengthening cold-chain food imports control were the topics of discussion at a workshop in the south central province of Binh Thuan on August 19.
Processing dragon fruits for export (Photo: VNA)Binh Thuan (VNA) – Exporting fresh fruit in the context of China implementing Decrees 248, 249 and strengthening cold-chain food imports control were the topics of discussion at a workshop in the south central province of Binh Thuan on August 19.
The event was co-organised by the Vietnam Sanitary and Phytosanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (Vietnam SPS) and the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
According to the Vietnam SPS, China is currently the main market for Vietnam's fruit and vegetable export. However, it is setting higher requirements for agricultural imports, especially regarding traceability, food safety and hygiene, and COVID-19 prevention and control.
China’s Decree 248 on regulations on the registration and administration of overseas producers of imported food requires that all overseas food manufacturers, processors, and storage facilities be registered with the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) to export product to the country.
Meanwhile, under Degree 249 on administrative measures on import and export food safety, exporters are responsible for food safety even if their products have been shipped to China.
Both decrees took effect on January 1, 2022.
Vietnam SPS Director Le Thanh Hoa said the workshop aims to inform local firms on the decrees so that they can come up with suitable solutions and orientations to ensure export to this big and potential market.
Reports presented gave information on a series of matters, including fresh fruit exports, food safety management, plantations, packaging and plant quarantine, among others.
Currently, Vietnam has 11 kinds of fruits that are exported via official channels to China. Of these fruits, Vietnam has signed with China protocols on phytosanitary requirements for three kinds, including mangosteen, passion fruit and durian.
Last year, Vietnam exported 3.55 billion USD worth of vegetables and fruits, up 8.6% from a year earlier. Of the figure, 1.9 billion USD came from shipments to China, an increase of 3%.
However, vegetable and fruit exports plunged 9.6 percent year-on-year to 508 million USD in the first two months of 2022 due to a sharp decrease in shipments to China, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
Shipments to China fell nearly 26 percent year-on-year to worth 261 million USD in the period as a result of the neighbouring country’s stricter rules on imported food, causing severe backlogs at shared borders in the north./.