An overview of the workshop (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – A scientific workshop to review the implementation of socio-economic recovery and development programme was held in Hanoi on December 22 by the Vietnam Institute of Economics under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, in collaboration with the Australian Embassy in Vietnam through the Australian Alumni Grants Fund (AAGF), administered by Aus4Skills.



In his opening speech, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bui Quang Tuan, Director of Vietnam Institute of Economics, said to support the economic recovery during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Assembly approved a resolution on a number of fiscal and monetary policies to support the implementation of the programme.



These are important policies and resources from the State to restore the national economy and provide support for those severely affected by the pandemic, including businesses, cooperatives, households and employees, he said.



The workshop was part of the research and policy consulting activities to share the research results carried out by the research group of the institute, which groups members who are alumni in Australia, with the aim of monitoring the progress and find out advantages and disadvantages in implementing the programme.



Reports presented at the event briefed on Vietnam’s socio-economic situation over the last 11 months, and made initial assessments on the first year of implementation of the programme, and proposed to continue to improve and make adjustments to the programme to increase its efficiency.



Representing the research group, Tuan said a survey was conducted in four localities namely Hai Phong city and Bac Giang province in the north, and Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong province in the south from late June to late July 2022.



Through the survey, the group found that the implementation is still behind schedule and expectations regarding its timely impact on the economic recovery and development, he said.



He stressed that it is necessary to have a full review and assessment of difficulties, thus making appropriate adjustments to properly determine the programme's role, usefulness and feasibility./.