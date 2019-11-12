Environment Over 1,500 baby turtles released at Nui Chua National Park Over 1,500 baby sea turtles have been released into the sea at Nui Chua National Park in the central province of Ninh Thuan in the first 10 months of this year, rising 36 percent year on year.

Environment Powerful typhoon to make landfall in south-central region Typhoon Nakri, the sixth tropical storm forecast to hit Vietnam this year, is likely to bring heavy rain to central and south-central regions.

Environment HCM City’s climate to worsen by 2050 Ho Chi Minh City’s climate and hydrodynamics are extreme and are expected to worsen by 2050, according to a report recently released by the Asian Development Bank (ABD).

Environment Denmark pledges to expand energy partnership with Vietnam Denmark pledges to strengthen and expand cooperation with Vietnam in the field of energy in the coming time, said Morten Baek, Permanent Secretary at the Danish Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Climate, at a press conference in Hanoi November 5.