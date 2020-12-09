The central area of Ho Chi Minh City.

A series of commercial centres, buildings have been decorated with Christmas trees and lights, bringing Christmas atmosphere to the area.

With more than two weeks to go until Christmas, a festive atmosphere can be found nearly everywhere.

Temperatures in Hanoi are falling by the day but there is still a warm atmosphere welcoming in the Christmas season. Many people have visited shopping malls looking for Christmas gifts.

People from neighbouring provinces around Hanoi are also coming to the capital for shopping, making the atmosphere even more vibrant.

This Christmas season comes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage around the world, and people have therefore taken preventive measures so they can still celebrate the season.

A special Christmas season is coming - Christmas in the midst of a pandemic but still with joy and wishes for peace and happiness./.

VNA