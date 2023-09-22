Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Huy Tuan (R) and Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Sandeep Arya, Yen Bai, September 21 (Photo: VNA)

Yen Bai (VNA) – A delegation headed by Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Sandeep Arya paid a working visit to the northern province of Yen Bai on September 21.

During the meeting, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Huy Tuan briefed the guests on the local potential and strengths, particularly in rare earth mining and processing, to Indian enterprises.



He said the province has granted investment certificates for six Indian enterprises with a total investment capital reaching over 28 million USD. These enterprises posted 35-40 million USD in combined annual revenue and contributed 7 million USD to the State budget every year.



The local leader expressed his hope that more Indian investors will come to explore investment cooperation opportunities in the locality, transfer technology in rare earth and mineral exploitation and processing for export. He also proposed the ambassador support the province in trade promotion activities to introduce more Yen Bai products to the Indian market.



For his part, the ambassador spoke highly at Yen Bai’s effective investment attraction activities, the province has created the best possible favourable conditions for enterprises investing in the locality.



Regarding rare earths, the ambassador hoped the two sides will have detailed cooperation orientations. India will select and bring acclaimed enterprises in the field to Yen Bai to survey local rare earth potential.



He also proposed the province organise investment and trade promotion conferences in India to introduce the province’s tourism products, bolster collaboration in digital transformation, cultural exchanges, among others, in an attempt to further strengthen relations and solidarity between Vietnam and India./.