Youth unions of Vietnam, Belarus strengthen cooperation
A high-ranking delegation of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) led by alternate member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and HCYU First Secretary Bui Quang Huy paid a working visit to Belarus from March 8-10.
HCYU First Secretary Bui Quang Huy (fifth from right) and the delegation pay a courtesy visit to First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Belarus Alexey Sokol (C). (Photo: VNA)Moscow (VNA) – A high-ranking delegation of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) led by alternate member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and HCYU First Secretary Bui Quang Huy paid a working visit to Belarus from March 8-10.
The visit was made at invitations of the Communist Party of Belarus and the Communist Youth League of Belarus.
Working with Sergei Klishevich, member of the House of Representatives and Secretary of the Communist Youth League of Belarus, Huy said that their meeting will help tighten relations between the two youth unions, contributing to enhancing the traditional friendship between the two Parties, States, and peoples.
He proposed the two sides cooperate in promoting dissemination on Vietnam, Belarus and their time-tested friendship and solidarity for both sides’ young people.
It is necessary step up delegation exchanges between the two youth unions to share information and experiences in youth activities, Huy stated, proposing the signing a bilateral cooperation agreement.
Sergei Klishevich agreed with the guest's proposals, wishing that the traditional solidarity and friendship between the people and youth of Vietnam and Belarus will develop further.
On March 9 afternoon, the HCYU delegation had a working session with Dmitry Voronyuk, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Belarusian Republican Youth Union, during which the two sides agreed to consider extending and signing their cooperation agreement in the coming time.
Huy also paid a courtesy visit to First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Belarus Alexey Sokol who invited Vietnam to send people to the world festival of youth and students to be hosted by his Party in 2025.
On March 10, the Vietnamese youth union delegation met with former Belarusian experts who came to Vietnam in the 1960s and 70s to assist in the fight against US imperialists./.