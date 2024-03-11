Politics Vietnamese victims in Red Sea attack to be brought home soon: Ambassador The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt and Djibouti is working hard to complete necessary procedures to repatriate Vietnamese sailors working on the Barbados-flagged True Confidence cargo ship that was struck by a Houthi ballistic missile off the coast of Yemen on March 6.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 11 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam hopes to intensify cooperation in natural sciences with UNESCO Vietnam always identifies science and technology as a top national policy and an important driving force for the country's rapid and sustainable development, Ambassador Nguyen Thi Van Anh, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO has told UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Natural Sciences Lidia Arthur Brito.

Politics PM meets with Vietnamese community in New Zealand Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with the Vietnamese Embassy staff and the Vietnamese community in New Zealand on March 10 as part of his official trip to the country.