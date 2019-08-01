A booth at the sixth Zhejiang Export Fair in Hanoi(Source: VNA)



– An international expo named “Zhejiang Made, All Need” was opened at Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on August 1, bringing together more than 100 major exporters from Zhejiang, China.This year’s fair, the eighth edition of its kind, features 150 booths, displaying Zhejiang made products in four main sectors – Construction materials and interiors; Machines, electronics and electrical products; Bicycles and parts; and Textile, materials and consumer goods.A number of business matching conferences will be organised on the sidelines of the expo for different industries, for example, electrical appliances and electric cars, and electrical engineering. These events provide an opportunity for enterprises both at home and overseas to learn about export products made on EU standards.Launched in 2011, the event is one of the largest exhibition for export commodities hosted by Zhejiang in ASEAN member countries, which has played a significant part in boosting trade relations between Vietnam and the Chinese province.Vietnam is Zhejiang’s biggest trade partner in Southeast Asia. Last year, bilateral trade between Vietnam and Zhejiang reached 9.39 billion USD, up 18.4 percent from a year earlier. –VNA