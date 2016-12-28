Binh Phuoc inaugurates industrial waste treatment plant

A corner of the waste treatment plant (Photo: nhandan.com.vn)



Binh Phuoc (VNA) – The first phase of a plant treating industrial and hazardous waste went into operation in the southern province of Binh Phuoc on December 28.



The plant’s phase 1 was built at a cost of 180 billion VND (8.1 million USD) in Suoi Binh hamlet, Dong Tien commune, Dong Phu district. It also has a system to treat liquid waste with a capacity of 20 cu.m per hour.



The plant will be expanded to cover 36 hectares with an investment of 320 billion VND (14.5 million USD).-VNA