– The Con Co Island Marine Protected Area in the central province of Quang Tri and a local fisherman released an endangered green turtle into the sea on August 1.Tran Van Long, a fisherman in Cua Tung town, found the 70-kilogramme sea turtle stuck in his net while fishing in waters off Vinh Linh commune. The turtle is aged 35-40 and is one metre long.Identified as a rare species, the turtle was tagged and released to the sea off Cua Tung town.This is the eighth species rescued by the management board of the Con Co Island Marine Protected Area so far this year.-VNA