100 prestigious antiquities from reign of Emperor Khai Dinh on display
In celebration of the 100th anniversary of its founding, the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre in cooperation with the National Museum of History has organised an exhibition displaying 100 artifacts representing the reign of Emperor Khai Dinh.
A sword from the Nguyen Dynasty’s Emperor Khai Dinh decorated with gold and precious stones and other sophisticated items. (Photo: VNA)
Gold wine flasks and cups made from gemstones during the reign of Emperor Khai Dinh. (Photo: VNA)
An incense burner and silver vases from 1916, the first year of Emperor Khai Dinh’s reign. (Photo: VNA)
A golden book from the Nguyen Dynasty. (Photo: VNA)
A gold-plated silver seal from the reign of Emperor Khai Dinh. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors at the exhibition, themed “From Musée Khai Dinh to the Hue Museum of Royal Antiquities”. (Photo: VNA)