Illustrative image (Source: AFP)

Hanoi (VNA) – One hundred Vietnamese firms have been chosen to list their products on Amazon from June 6, 2019, under a long-term programme between the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VTPA) and Amazon Global Selling.



VTPA Director Vu Ba Phu said the programme will be carried out between now and 2021, featuring global export via e-commerce, trademark popularisation with the US e-commerce giant, and e-commerce training for Vietnamese firms.



The companies will learn about Amazon selling process step by step, register to store products in Amazon’s distribution centres and adverts to increase customer base.



Experienced service providers will also partner with them.



Vu added that the most successful sellers on Amazon will be chosen to join a trade promotion delegation to the US in October.



Gijae Seong, Director of the Amazon Global Selling for Southeast Asia and Australia, said e-commerce exports have become an important channel for global trade.



Via Amazon, Vietnamese enterprises could expand their business globally as it has websites in 18 countries with 27 languages, a wide range of goods and 175 distribution centres that ship goods to 185 countries.



Amazon sellers come from more than 130 different countries who reach some 300 million customers.



According to Phu, Vietnamese handicrafts, apparel, footwear and consumer goods will be able to reach millions of customers worldwide, but firms need to prepare thoroughly.



Gijae Seong forecast that e-commerce revenue will surpass 3.3 trillion USD in the next two years. By 2022, it will be six times that from traditional selling.-VNA