Fishermen in THE south-central coastal province of Ninh Thuan on December 31 receive national flags from Nguoi Lao Dong (Labourer) Newspaper. (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Thuan (VNA) - Nguoi Lao Dong (Labourer) Newspaper and the People’s Committee of the south-central coastal province of Ninh Thuan on December 31 presented 10,000 national flags to local officers, soldiers, and fishermen.

To Dinh Tuan, Editor-in-Chief of the Nguoi Lao Dong Newspaper, said that being inspired by patriotism, the responsibility of journalists and the desire to contribute to the protection of national sovereignty over seas and islands, the newspaper has implemented a flag-giving programme named “Proud of national flags”.

The flags from the programme are expected to add motivation and pride to fishermen and soldiers in Ninh Thuan, joining them in protecting the national sovereignty over seas and islands, he said.

According to the provincial People’s Committee, there are four coastal districts and cities in Ninh Thuan with nearly 18,000 fishermen. The province has 2,270 fishing vessels, of which, 1,018 vessels joined 170 united groups.

Thanks to the programme, the fishermen's awareness has been improved and they have been combining marine resource exploitation with national sovereignty protection. Local fishermen are reported to strictly follow laws and regulations on marine resource exploitation and protection as well as regulations against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

In recent years, no vessels of the province have violated foreign waters.

Also on this occasion, the newspaper gave 50 gifts worth a total 100 million VND (4,230 USD) to disadvantaged students in the province./.