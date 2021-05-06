1.14 billion USD raised from G-bonds in April
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Treasury raised more than 26.3 trillion VND (over 1.14 billion USD) worth of Government bonds (G-bonds) via 16 auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in April.
The figure was 215 percent higher than March’s.
Compared to the previous month, interest rates of bonds in successful bids expanded on the maturities of 5 years, 10 years and 15 years, with increase ranging from 0.05 – 0.06 percent each maturity, while those of 20 years and 30 years remained.
On the secondary G-bond market, the average trading value in the month reached nearly 9.79 trillion VND per session, down 5.99 percent month-on-month.
The total outright purchases of G-bonds hit over 1 billion bonds valued at 116.6 trillion VND.
Meanwhile, the total volume traded via repos exceeded 742 million bonds, worth more than 79.1 trillion VND, up 10.17 percent from the previous month.
Foreign investors made purchases of over 2.34 trillion VND, and outright sales of close to 1.63 trillion VND./.
