Business Vietnam to reduce environmental impact of textile-garment industry by 2030 The Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) has set a goal of helping Vietnam's textile and garment industry be more environmentally friendly by 2030.

Business Asian investors eye more M&A opportunities in Vietnam Investors from Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Singapore are looking for more potential merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities in Vietnam, pinning high hopes on the long-term growth prospects of the market.

Business Fishery exports exceed 10 billion USD in 11 months Fishery exports reeled in 10.14 billion USD as of November this year, up 27% annually, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Reference exchange rate down 3 VND on December 1 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,662 VND/USD on December 1, down 3 VND from the previous.