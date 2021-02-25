13 Vietnamese COVID-19 patients in Cambodia in stable health conditions
Thirteen Vietnamese people in Cambodia infected by SARS-CoV-2 in the latest outbreak in the country are in stable health conditions, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.
Measuring body temperature of a Cambodian man (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
Hang said that Vietnamese representative offices in Cambodia have contacted local authorities and authorised offices to verify information about the cases and request attention and treatment for the patients to ensure the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens.
Right after their infection was confirmed the Vietnamese patients were brought to hospitals of the Cambodian Health Ministry in Phnom Penh capital city and Kandal province for quarantine and treatment.
Vietnamese representative offices in Cambodia have also contacted the Vietnamese community and the Khmer-Vietnam Association in Cambodia to get updated information, while stepping up communication activities to persuade Vietnamese people and businesses to strictly follow disease prevention and control regulations in the host country.
The citizen protection hotline of the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia and the citizen protection call centre of the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department are ready to receive any information about cases in need, the spokesperson affirmed./.
