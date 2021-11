Business Infographic (Interactive) Vietnam - Reliable destination for investors While a number of foreign companies have moved part of their production or orders to other countries, many still see Vietnam as a good destination for their investment in the long term.

Business Infographic Vietnam's exports reach 267.93 bln USD Vietnam's exports reached 267.93 bln USD in the first ten months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Infographic FDI reaches 23.74 billion USD in ten months Foreign investors poured 23.74 billion USD in new projects, existing projects, and in contribution of capital and share purchases as of October 20, up 1.1 percent year-on-year, reported the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Infographic Marine aquaculture developed into large-scale production sector Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has recently signed Decision No.1664/QD-TTg approving a project on marine aquaculture development till 2030 with a vision to 2045.