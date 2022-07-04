Society Efforts underway to rescue worker trapped inside Dien Bien hydropower tunnel Rescue workers are battling to save a construction worker trapped for more than a day inside a water-logged hydropower tunnel in Nam Bo district, the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien.

Society Cultural, art activities mark Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic ties A range of cultural and art activities will be held to mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Cambodia and their friendship year in 2022.

Society Bac Lieu develops agriculture using technology, existing advantages The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu is developing agriculture relying on its advantages and adopting advanced techniques to increase yield, quality and efficiency.

Society Holiday greetings from HCM City to local Muslims The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a meeting with the representative committee of the local Muslim community on July 4 on the occasion of Raya Aidil Adha – a major holiday on the Islamic calendar.