17 Vietnamese universities enter URAP rankings
The University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP), a Turkish non-profit organisation, has honoured 17 Vietnamese universities for their outstanding academic performance globally in 2022.
Hanoi (VNA) – The University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP), a Turkish non-profit organisation, has honoured 17 Vietnamese universities for their outstanding academic performance globally in 2022.
Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City based-Ton Duc Thang University was ranked 427th, Duy Tan University 446th, Vietnam National University in HCM City 1,013rd, and Vietnam National University in Hanoi 1,104th.
Other universities included were Hanoi Medical University (1,235th), Hanoi University of Technology (1,379th), Nguyen Tat Thanh University (1,526th), Hue University (2,178th), HCM City University of Technology (2,203rd), and Can Tho University (2,291st).
Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City based-Ton Duc Thang University was ranked 427th, Duy Tan University 446th, Vietnam National University in HCM City 1,013rd, and Vietnam National University in Hanoi 1,104th.
Other universities included were Hanoi Medical University (1,235th), Hanoi University of Technology (1,379th), Nguyen Tat Thanh University (1,526th), Hue University (2,178th), HCM City University of Technology (2,203rd), and Can Tho University (2,291st).
Last year, Vietnam had 12 universities on the URAP’s list. The five new universities entering the 2022 ranking are Thai Nguyen University, HCM City University of Technology, HCM City University of Industry, and University of Technical and Education HCM City, and Thuy Loi University.
Notably, Duy Tan and Ton Duc Thang universities were named in the top 500 globally.
The URAP ranking system focuses on academic quality. The group gathered data about 3,000 higher education institutes (HEI), covering approximately 12% of all HEIs globally. From the 3,000-plus universities and learning institutions assessed, the ranking is derived based on multiple criteria focusing on academic performance.
The overall score of each HEI is based on its performance over several indicators, including current scientific productivity, research impact, research quality, and international acceptance.
This year, US Harvard University came first in the list, followed by Canada’s Toronto University, England’s University College London, and the US’s Stanford University./.
Notably, Duy Tan and Ton Duc Thang universities were named in the top 500 globally.
The URAP ranking system focuses on academic quality. The group gathered data about 3,000 higher education institutes (HEI), covering approximately 12% of all HEIs globally. From the 3,000-plus universities and learning institutions assessed, the ranking is derived based on multiple criteria focusing on academic performance.
The overall score of each HEI is based on its performance over several indicators, including current scientific productivity, research impact, research quality, and international acceptance.
This year, US Harvard University came first in the list, followed by Canada’s Toronto University, England’s University College London, and the US’s Stanford University./.