19th Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo opens in HCM City (Source: VNA)

- The 19th Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo kicked off at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on August 1.The expo accommodates over 450 booths by 400 businesses from many countries and territories and host Vietnam.On display are medical equipment and consumables, medicine processing and packaging machinery, hospital equipment, health care services, laboratory and analytical equipment, and equipment and pharmaceuticals for dentistry and ophthalmology.Nguyen Dinh Anh, head of Emulation and Commendation Department under the Health Ministry, said the three-day event offers a venue for enterprises to promote their products, services, and for doctors and hospitals to access and learn about modern technologies and equipments for the medical sector.According to Hua Phu Doan, Vice President and Secretary General of Ho Chi Minh City Medical Equipment Association, Vietnam in general and HCM City in particular have great demand for medical equipment, especially image-diagnosis one, those for emergency and testing, and high-tech equipment.HCM City has planned to spend 900 million USD on upgrading infrastructure and hospital equipment in the coming time, he said.-VNA