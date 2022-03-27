Business Infographic Agricultural exports: US becomes Vietnam's biggest consumer With export turnover of 2.3 billion USD, the US surpassed China to become the largest consumer of Vietnamese agricultural products in the first two months of 2022.

Business Infographic Vietnam's industrial production up 5.4 pct in first 2 months Vietnam's national index of industrial production increased 5.4 percent year on year in the first two months of this year. The processing and manufacturing sector, the main driver of the surge, went up 6.1 percent.

Business Infographic (Interactive) Vietnam’s top cashew nut export markets Vietnam's cashew nut export turnover reaches 3.63 billion USD in 2021, up 13% compared to 2020. Among export markets, the US and China are still the main markets of Vietnam's cashew nut.