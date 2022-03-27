20 billion USD goal set for wood export in 2025
Vietnam’s exports of wood and wooden products are expected to rake in 20 billion USD in 2025 and 20.4 billion USD in 2030, per a project freshly approved by Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh.
VNA
