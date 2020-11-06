Participants attend the Vietnam Expo 2019 in HCM City (Photo courtesy of Vinexad

Hanoi (VNA) – The 18th Vietnam International Trade Fair (2020 Vietnam Expo) is slated for December 3-5 in HCM City, with 250 firms introducing their products at 350 pavilions.

The event will have different exhibition zones, including the International Pavilion, Hardware & Hand Tools and Gardening Technology and Landscaping Design.

Deputy Director of Center for Promotion of Investment, Trade and Tourism of the central province of Quang Tri Tran Phi Tuong said despite difficulties after the last flash floods, the province aims for parallel goals of reconstructing a normal life and supporting enterprises in production and trade.

This year, remote booths are launched to help foreign businesses participate in this event, said Project Director of the Vietnam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company (Vinexad) Nguyen Hong Nhung.

The move is to enhance trade opportunities for the Vietnamese market in the face of social distancing and border restrictions amid the ravaging pandemic.

Having been hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and organised annually by Vinexad over the last two decades, Vietnam Expo is recognised as one of the most effective trade events, bringing about a lot of economic value for organisations, enterprises and individuals in Vietnam and overseas./.