Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno launched the 2024 ADWI in Bugisan Tourism Village, Klaten, Central Java, on March 9. ((Photo: Antara)

Jakarta (VNA) – The 2024 Indonesian Tourism Village Award (ADWI) has been launched as a programme aimed at appreciating tourism actors for their role in developing the economic and socio-cultural aspects of villages.

Indonesia’s Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno said that this year's ADWI will not merely revolve around awards.

The programme will also involve guidance and assistance for chosen tourism villages to optimise their potential while preserving the environment, he said.

The Indonesian Government will select 50 tourism villages that will receive the guidance and assistance.

This year's edition of ADWI is themed "Tourism Villages Towards World-Class Green Tourism", affirming Indonesia's determination to promote eco-friendly tourism destinations and activities.

Indonesia currently has a total of 4,812 tourism villages that have been registered in the Network of Tourism Villages (Jadesta). The development of 6,000 tourism villages, accounting for 80% of potential villages, will contribute 4.5% to Indonesia’s gross domestic product.

Moreover, the villages will create about 4.4 million jobs in the creative economy.

The minister emphasised that through this programme, the Indonesian government affirms its commitment to providing assistance and establishing collaboration with strategic partners to ensure continued developments in the capacity of villages

Indonesia's vision of green tourism pushes for sustainable tourism to ensure that the sector does not only bring economic benefits but also preserve the environment and local culture.

During its first edition in 2021, ADWI drew the participation from 1,831 tourism villages, while 3,419 and 4,573 villages registered for the programme in the 2022 and 2023 editions, respectively./.