30th ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet opens in Hanoi
The Ministry of National Defense of Vietnam’s national military training centre 4 on November 6 hosted the opening ceremony of the 30th ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM-30).
The event brought together ten best teams of 420 shooters from ten ASEAN member countries.
The tournament is set to see participants rival in the five categories of machine guns, rifles, cabin guns, men's pistols, and women's pistols.
In his opening speech, Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), highlighted the honour of Vietnam and its army in hosting the event, the first competition and exchange activity of the ASEAN armies after a nearly-2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With its theme focusing on cooperation for peace, the competition aims to enhance the capacity of each member country in responding to non-traditional challenges, and promoting the ASEAN Vision for peace, stability, cooperation and development, he stated.
Before the opening ceremony, Nghia held a reception for deputy commanders of the participating armies, with the host and guests expressing their belief in the event’s success.
Next year, Thailand will be the host.
The Vietnamese team came third at the 29th AARM-29, which was held in Bandung city, West Java province of Indonesia. The first and second places belonged to Thailand and Indonesia, respectively./.