340kg bomb deactivated in Yen Bai
Sappers checking the bomb. (Photo: VNA)
Yen Bai (VNA) – Sappers in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai on February 7 defused a US-made bomb weighing about 340 kg in Tan Lap commune, Luc Yen district.
The bomb, used by US troops between 1968 and 1970, was found by Hoang Thi Thanh and her family members while they were doing farm work.
According to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, Vietnam is one of countries most contaminated with UXOs.
It is estimated that about 800,000 tonnes of UXOs were left across the country after the war ended in 1975, mostly in the central region. Some 6.13 million hectares of land are polluted with or suspected of being polluted with UXOs, accounting for 18.82 percent of the country’s total area.
Since 1975, UXO incidents have killed more than 40,000 people and injured 60,000 others, most of whom were breadwinners of their families or children./.