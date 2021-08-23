AIPA-42, themed “Forging Parliamentary Cooperation in Digital Inclusion towards ASEAN Community 2025”, is taking place via videoconference from August 23 to 25 with the participation of leaders and legislators of AIPA member parliaments, observer delegations, and the AIPA Secretary-General.

In his welcoming remarks, the AIPA-42 President and Speaker of the Legislative Council of Brunei, Abdul Rahman Taib Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Lela, congratulated Vietnam on successfully organising AIPA-41 via videoconference last year.

Declaring the opening of AIPA-42, Bruneian Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Chair of ASEAN 2021, held that this year, the bloc stays responsive to unexpected events, and AIPA is in the process of promoting the cohesion among member parliaments so as to help build an increasingly cohesive ASEAN Community.

==

Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue delivered a speech at the first plenary session taking place later the same day.

He said in the past year, the world and the ASEAN region continued to face tremendous difficulties and challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, causing casualties and disruptions of the regional supply chain. This has significantly impacted economic growth and exacerbated social inequality, including digital inequality and social welfare.

“Despite the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the complex, unpredictable shifts in the regional and international geo-political landscape, we are delighted to note that the ASEAN Community has continued to maintain solidarity, unity and self-reliance, and uphold its stern resolve and centrality,” according to Hue.

Hue also welcomed and highly appreciated the endeavors of the Governments of ASEAN members, and the active support of AIPA Member Parliaments in maintaining and promoting dialogue, cooperation and confidence building, upholding the respect for international law, and preventing and reducing risks to stability.

These measures would be important contributors to enduring peace, security and stability in the region, he said.

The National Assembly of Vietnam pledges to continue being an active and responsible AIPA member, for the development of parliamentary diplomacy and the interests of all people in ASEAN, the Vietnamese top legislator said./.

VNA