World Singapore PM affirms importance of ties with US Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on August 23 his country valued the United States renewing its ties with the city-state during a joint news conference with the visiting US Vice President, Kamala Harris.

World Lao economy maintains growth despite COVID-19 pandemic: World Bank The Lao economy is on course for moderately improved growth in 2021, despite an outbreak of COVID-19 denting the promising economic recovery made earlier in the year, according to the World Bank.

World Thai tourism industry adjusts strategy to overcome difficulties Thailand's tourism industry is trying to shift from mass tourism to attracting more quality visitors as part of efforts to survive amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Culture - Sports 2021 Army Games’ event begins in Algeria The True Friend category of the 2021 Army Games kicked off in Algeria on August 22 (local time), with the participation of teams from the countries of Vietnam, Russia, Belarus and Uzbekistan.