42nd General Assembly - proof of AIPA cohesiveness, responsiveness: Secretary General
The 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42) is a proof of cohesiveness and responsiveness of AIPA to overcome challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and promote cooperation and development of the ASEAN Community, said AIPA Secretary General Nguyen Tuong Van.
At the event (Photo: VNA)Jakarta (VNA) – The 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42) is a proof of cohesiveness and responsiveness of AIPA to overcome challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and promote cooperation and development of the ASEAN Community, said AIPA Secretary General Nguyen Tuong Van.
She made the remarks while addressing the first plenary session of the AIPA-42, the second virtual assembly in the 44-year history of the organisation, that opened on August 23 morning.
“The 42nd AIPA General Assembly takes place at a special time when ASEAN is facing multiple challenges, stemming from the new COVID-19 outbreaks and the virus’ new variants, the increasingly intensive strategic rivalry between major powers, as well as the complicated developments in the East Sea and in Myanmar,” Van noted.
Globalisation, connectivity, and international integration are facing numerous difficulties, and adjustment is required to adapt to the new circumstances. Meanwhile, the whirlwind development of science and technology, as well as the digital transformation process across the globe present both opportunities and challenges to countries, according to the Secretary General.
She added in the midst of this situation, the awareness of ASEAN’s values has been further strengthened, and countries in the region have shown their support, commitment, and respect for the role of the grouping.
“It is encouraging to see that the blueprints to build the ASEAN Community until 2025 have been rolled out across all of the Community’s pillars,” she went on.
Van echoed the heads of delegations’ assessment that digital transformation is a crucial approach which will enable member states to recover faster from the pandemic. Given this, she expressed her appreciation of the significance of the AIPA-42 theme, which showcases the AIPA and member parliaments’ consensus to support ASEAN priorities.
The Secretary General pledged that AIPA will continue joining hands with ASEAN, contributing practically to realising the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, chartering orientations for cooperation in the post-2025 period, and effectively responding to regional and international complexities and unprecedented challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic./.