HCM City (VNA) - The 45th ASEAN Maritime Transport Working Group Meeting (MTWG 45) was hosted by the Vietnam Maritime Administration (VMA) in Ho Chi Minh City on October 17, with ASEAN member states and dialogue partners from the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea and China taking part.

The VMA serves as chair of the group and hosts the meeting this year under the rotating mechanism of ASEAN.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, VMA Director General Le Do Muoi underlined the importance of strengthening transportation connectivity in ASEAN.

ASEAN always considers connectivity and integration one of its top priorities in realising the ASEAN Economic Community, contributing to tapping the advantages of a dynamic ASEAN economic region with great potential.

As Vietnam is the host country for the 2022-2023 term, he believed that the outcomes of the 42nd, 43rd and 44th ASEAN Maritime Transport Working Group (MTWG) held in Hanoi, Da Nang, and Nha Trang have produced significant value toward the common goal of the ASEAN community.

He also proposed that at this meeting, delegates continue to find solutions to enhance the connectivity of high-quality maritime transport methods.

The MTWG 45 will discuss the implementation of the Kuala Lumpur Transport Strategic Plan 2016-2025, new initiatives in the maritime transport sector for sustainable recovery and development after the COVID-19 pandemic, the progress of the 2022-2023 Action Plan for cargo traffic and waste management from ships.

Participants will also explore future cooperation with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and engage in talks with dialogue partners, ASEAN regional associations to propose solutions for the next action plan in the application of smart technology in the transport sector.

To facilitate maritime transport activities among member countries, Vietnam already signed bilateral maritime/shipping agreements with ASEAN countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, and Myanmar./.