At a testing area (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – As of March 29 afternoon, 65 out of 188 COVID-19 patients in Vietnam tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 after treatment, of whom 53 had negative results for two to four times.
According to the sub-department of treating COVID-19 patients under the Ministry of Health, three critically ill cases being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases No. 2 in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district are getting better.
One of them had mechanical ventilation removed on March 28 night. Meanwhile, the British patient is considered to be gradually reduce the use of mechanical ventilation, and the remainder is likely to get out of the Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine soon.
Regarding the COVID-19 prevention and control work, the ministry has warned all patients, their family members and those who came to Bach Mai Hospital from March 12 to 27 to contact health workers for consultations.
The Hanoi-based hospital is considered the biggest and most complex hotbed of COVID-19 in Vietnam at present, after at least 15 confirmed cases are linked with it.
Residents are advised to limit outings, wear face masks when going out and keep social distance, wash hands and clean houses regularly, and complete health declaration forms.
By March 30 morning, Vietnam recorded a total of 194 COVID-19 cases, with 25 fully recovering and discharged from hospital./.