7.1-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia
A 7.1-magnitude quake struck the area near Ternate city of North Maluku province of Indonesia early November 15.
Jakarta (VNA) – A 7.1-magnitude quake struck the area near Ternate city of North Maluku province of Indonesia early November 15.
The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake was centered in the sea about 140 kilometers northwest of Ternate. However, the agency gave no tsunami alert.
Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climate and Geophysics Agency issued tsunami warning for North Sulawesi and North Maluku, but it was cancelled about two hours later.
No report on casualties and damage has been given.
Indonesia, one of the most disaster-prone nations on earth, straddles the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide and large portion of the world’s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.
A 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island on September, 2018 killed more than 2,200 people, with over 1,000 more missing./.
The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake was centered in the sea about 140 kilometers northwest of Ternate. However, the agency gave no tsunami alert.
Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climate and Geophysics Agency issued tsunami warning for North Sulawesi and North Maluku, but it was cancelled about two hours later.
No report on casualties and damage has been given.
Indonesia, one of the most disaster-prone nations on earth, straddles the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide and large portion of the world’s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.
A 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island on September, 2018 killed more than 2,200 people, with over 1,000 more missing./.