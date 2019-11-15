World 25th ASEAN Transport Ministers’ Meeting opens in Hanoi The 25th ASEAN Transport Ministers’ Meeting (ATM) and associated meetings with dialogue partners kicked off in Hanoi on November 14, attracting about 250 Vietnamese and foreign delegates.

World ASEAN, partners holds joint anti-terrorism drill A joint anti-terrorism actual-troop drill of member countries of ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM+) kicked off in Guilin, southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on November 13.

World Thailand to build first floating storage regasification unit The state-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) is preparing to develop the country's first floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) worth 24.5 billion baht (807.8 million USD) to support its business plan to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from 2020.

World Vietnam leads Southeast Asia in salary growth Vietnam leads Southeast Asia in terms of salary growth with a 5.1 percent increase expected in 2020, according to a report by ECA International.