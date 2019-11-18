78 percent of enterprises satisfied with tax administrative reform
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – About 78 percent of surveyed enterprises showed their satisfaction with tax administrative reforms in 2019, up 3 percent compared to 2016.
The information was released at a seminar held in Hanoi on November 18 to announce the results of a survey measuring the satisfaction of enterprises with administrative reforms in the taxation sector in 2019.
The survey was conducted by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) which analysed data from 1,727 enterprises.
Dau Anh Tuan, head of the VCCI research group, said that reform efforts of the Ministry of Finance and the General Department of Taxation in particular over the past five years have brought about practical benefits and received recognition from the business community, helping to save time and costs for enterprises.
Compared to the survey results in 2016, this year’s survey sees increasing scores in the service of tax officials, access to information and tax case settlement, along with light decreases in the implementation of tax procedures and tax examination.
VCCI Chairman Vu Tien Loc said that the measurement of business satisfaction with tax agencies aims to collect feedback and assessment of taxpayers on reform projects of tax agencies towards the target of having at least 80 percent of taxpayers satisfied with the tax services provided by tax agencies by 2020.
As of October this year, 99 percent of enterprises had participated in online tax declaration and 93 percent of businesses had implemented online tax refunds./.
