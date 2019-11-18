Business Conference reviews restructuring of agro-forestry companies The restructuring of agro-forestry companies has created jobs to workers in border, remote and ethnic minority regions, contributing to socio-political stability, agricultural and new rural development, heard a conference in Hanoi on November 18.

Business Open-end funds expect stronger performance in 2020 Open-end funds in Vietnam are looking forward to better performances in 2020 as more investors seek assistance from funds’ products and services.

Business VN30 firms take 92 percent of all top listed firms’ total Q3 profits The top 60 biggest companies by market capitalisation and trading liquidity on the two local stock exchanges saw combined post-tax profit gain of 22.5 percent to 46.75 trillion VND (2 billion USD) in the third quarter of 2019.

Business Pork supply to meet demand on domestic market next months Although pork is plentiful right now, the demand is expected to rise at the end of the year, then rocket by as much as 25 percent when the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday is coming near.