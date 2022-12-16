Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Le Viet Duyen (4th from right) and leaders of Venezuela's National Experimental University of the Armed Forces (UNEFA) attend the celebration. (Photo: VNA)

Buenos Aires (VNA) – The Vietnam Embassy in Venezuela and a local university on December 14 celebrated the 78th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) (December 22, 1944 - 2022) and the 33rd All People’s Defence Festival (December 22, 1989 – 2022).

At the event taking place at the National Experimental University of the Armed Forces (UNEFA), Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Le Viet Duyen reviewed the developments of the army and its contributions to Vietnam’s national construction and defense.

In peacetime, Vietnam’s all-people national defense contributes to preserving peace for national development.

The army also promotes defense diplomacy in co-operation activities with neighbouring countries, ASEAN member countries, and others.

In particular, in efforts to contribute to the world's common issues, Vietnam has sent forces to UN peacekeeping missions in African countries with 512 officers, including 75 female ones, Duyen said.

Attending the event, UNEFA chief inspector Major General Ramon Balza Liota expressed his admiration for the heroic and brave Vietnamese people in the struggle to defend national independence, unification, construction, and development of the country.

He said the celebration of anniversary in Venezuela helps boost the friendship between the two peoples, contributing to promoting the comprehensive, friendship, and traditional partnership between the two countries./.