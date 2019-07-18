Illustrative image (Source: internet)

The State Treasury of Vietnam recently mobilised a total of 8 trillion VND (344.9 million USD) via auctions of Government bonds at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).Bonds with 5-year maturity raised 500 billion VND (21.5 million USD) with an annual interest rate of 3.65 percent, 0.1 percent higher than that of the previous auction on July 10 this year.Those with 10-year and 15-year terms attracted 2 trillion VND (86 million USD) each with annual interest rates of 4.51 percent and 4.76 percent respectively, both representing 0.05 percent lower than that of the July 10 auction.Bonds with 20 years of maturity mobilised 1 trillion VND (43 million USD) with a yearly interest rate of 5.15 percent, 0.27 percent lower than that of the July 3 auction.The sub-session auctions of 10-year and 15-year bonds raised 1 trillion VND each with respective annual interest rates of 4.51 percent and 4.76 percent.The sub-session auction of 20-year bonds called for 500 billion VND with an annual interest rate of 5.15 percent.Since the beginning of 2019, the State Treasury has mobilised over 123.8 trillion VND (5.3 billion USD) through auctions of G-bonds at the HNX.-VNA